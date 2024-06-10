Get All Access for $5/mo

Swiss Firm Candi Solar Gets USD 38 Mn for Solar Growth and Strategic Hiring The fresh funding will support the financing of an additional 200 megawatts (MW) of business solar projects and facilitate strategic hiring initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fabio Eucalipto, Co-founder and Director at candi solar|LinkedIn

Swiss clean energy company candi solar has announced that it raised USD 38 million in a Series C funding round led by Norfund, Kyuden International, and STOA.

Fabio Eucalipto, Co-founder and Director at candi solar, said, "Our innovative solar and battery solutions and pioneering financial products accelerate our purpose of powering a more sustainable planet, one rooftop at a time. This recognition from our new investors, Norfund and Kyuden, alongside the unwavering support of our existing shareholder STOA, fuels our commitment to building an international enterprise with a robust path to profitability."

As per the official release, the fresh funding will support the financing of an additional 200 megawatts (MW) of business solar projects and facilitate strategic hiring initiatives.

"Through this partnership, we would like to contribute to the further growth of candi. At the same time, we will try to capture new business opportunities in India and South Africa, where economic growth is rapid, and develop our energy solutions business," Ryotaro Yusu, President of Kyuden International Corporation, said.

Founded in 2018, candi solar has a portfolio of projects across India and South Africa and a total contracted capacity of 112 MW. Candi Solar has collaborated with businesses such as Airtel and Jindal Saw to provide rooftop solar solutions for their office buildings. It is present in 17 states and two union territories in India.

"Through the partnership, we look forward to supporting innovative solutions that provide renewable energy services to underserved markets while keeping high standards of business integrity, ESG, and health and safety practices," said Bjornar Baugerud, head of the Climate Investment Fund at Norfund.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Lifestyle

From Budhana Village to UFC: 5 Lessons From Puja Tomar's Journey

In her historic UFC debut, Puja won a tough match against Brazilian MMA fighter Rayanne dos Santos

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help Your Business

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Discover how it can streamline production for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Technology

This AI-gaming layer 3 startup is on a mission to redefine the web3 gaming landscape

Long Do, CEO of Anomaly, is on a mission to revolutionize the Web3 gaming space. Anomaly is at the forefront of a gaming revolution that seamlessly integrates the vast potential of blockchain technology with the boundless capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI).

By Sudip Mazumdar
Business News

7 AI Secrets Every Entrepreneur Must Know: AI Quiz and Breaking News from OpenAI You Can't Miss

Check out these 7 critical questions from our unique quiz that uncovers the AI secrets every entrepreneur must know!

By Ben Angel
Business Solutions

Father's Day Gift: Get Microsoft Project for Just $20

Help your project manager dad with this leading project management tool.

By Entrepreneur Store