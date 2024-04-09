The New Delhi-based venture capital firm aims to use the limitless potential of human intelligence, business, and teamwork to address the climate change crisis that the world is currently facing.

Synapses, a venture capital firm devoted to finding and advancing STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) solutions for health and climate change, on Tuesday announced the launch of a USD 125 million venture fund.

The fund aims to use the limitless potential of human intelligence, business, and teamwork to address the climate change crisis that the world is currently facing.

It intends to invest in five to six firms in seed to Series B rounds before wrapping up its first investment round in September or October.

Ruchira Shukla, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Synapses, said, "Climate change and an increasing disease burden are the defining challenges of our generation. Synapses is built on the belief that science and technology hold the key to solving these challenges at scale, not just for India but for the world."

"We are nurturing a new generation of audacious, path-breaking innovators and helping them build leading global technology businesses to deliver outsized financial returns," she added.

Founded by IIT alumni and veteran investors, Ruchira Shukla and Karthik Chandrasekar, Synapses seeks to close the gap between scientific innovation and commercialization by supporting early-stage companies that use STEM and IP to address urgent health and climate issues and generate significant returns.

Apart from the venture fund, the Synapses platform also manages a multi-year seed investment program and an incubator in collaboration with Niti Aayog.

Karthik Chandrasekar, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Synapses, said, "The climate tech and healthtech solutions needed today sit at the intersection of STEM-innovation and agile as well as resilient, future-ready, infrastructure-like solutions that need to be deployed at utility scale. Commercialising innovations at this intersection is hard and requires deep sector immersion. We are taking on this challenge because solving for this complexity is what drives alpha and impact."