Syntellect Raises Strategic Investment In Pre-Series A Funding From Reall

Syntellect, a Mumbai-based global affordable housing fintech startup, has received strategic investment in pre-Series A round from UK-based Reall, an impact organization in affordable housing. The funds will be used to further build and promote Syntellect's flagship product RightProfileTM for affordable housing solutions in India, Africa and South America.

"We built RightProfileTM to change the economic dis-balance selective lending has caused in the world. With the investment received from Reall, we intend to grow our platform, take our capabilities to lenders and promoters across India, Africa and South America. We will bank the unbanked across the world and make affordable housing a reality while helping lenders expand their customer base without having to take unnecessary risks," said Sumedha Salunkhe Naik, founder and CEO, Syntellect.

RightProfileTM leverages AI, ML, statistics, specialized programming, and advanced analytics to uncover actionable insights and provide decision intelligence to lenders based on multiple parameters and customized to the top 20 trades globally. Since its inception in 2017, RightProfileTM has generated customer profiles for over 14,000 clients, claimed by the company in a statement.

Syntellect's RightProfileTM tool is a vital piece of the jigsaw for opening up access to affordable financing for sustainable homes. Reall is excited to be partnering with Syntellect and working closely with them to change the housing market landscape for millions of low-income and unsalaried families across India and beyond," said Laura Howlett, head of operations, Asia, Reall.

Reall has over 30 years of experience in affordable housing and urban development. With an investment portfolio of £43m, Reall has reached over 730,000 low-income people with improved housing, as per company statement.