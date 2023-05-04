Synthetic Image Data Platform AuraML Raises $230,000 from IAN

The company intends to utilize the investment to optimize its synthetic data generation engine, hire its founding engineering team and expand its footprints in the US and European markets

By Teena Jose

AuraML, a synthetic image data platform for computer vision and robotics, has raised $230,000 from IAN in pre-Seed funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN). Uday Sodhi, . Neeraj Saran and KRS Jamwal, the lead angel investors from IAN led the round. The company intends to utilize the investment to optimize its synthetic data generation engine, hire its founding engineering team and expand its footprints in the US and European markets. AuraML also plans to use the capital for the official launch of its cloud platform in the coming months. Additionally, the startup is focusing its efforts on building cutting-edge generative AI-based IP.

"We are grateful to IAN for trusting us and supporting us in our growth journey. This investment will be a key accelerator for us to take the technology from a prototype to a fully functioning product. We plan to utilize these funds to hire our founding engineering team, develop core technologies and expand our global presence in the US and European markets. This funding will also help us work on building cutting-edge generative AI-based IP," said Ayush Sharma, CEO, AuraML.

Launched in January 2023 by Ayush Sharma and Arjun Gupta, AuraML has developed a proprietary synthetic data engine and is currently running closed projects with its initial customers. The company is working on developing an innovative technology using generative AI that would enable people to create realistic-looking 3D worlds and images, according to an official statement.

"AuraML, with its synthetic image data platform, is on a mission to offset all these concerns and improve the accuracy of the ML models, thereby allowing complete control over the generated dataset. As they have embarked on a new journey, we are happy to help them grow and support them in all ways possible," said Padmaja Ruparel, IAN.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

