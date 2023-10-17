With the raised funds, BIVA Analytics is looking to prioritize product development, market expansion and talent acquisition. The start-up aims to solidify its position in the market with the enhancement of its E-commerce Analytics product offerings.

BIVA Analytics, a plug and play analytics platform for ecommerce, announced on Monday that it had raised a seed funding of USD 500k. The round was led by Equanimity Ventures, and saw participation from T-Hub, SucSeed Ventures, WarmUp Ventures and a few angel investors.

"This successful fundraising round is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are excited about the future and are well-positioned to accelerate our growth, drive innovation, and make a lasting impact in the B2B SaaS Analytics space," shared Abhiram Kolli and Akhila Ganti, founders, BIVA.

"BIVA's platform empowers e-commerce businesses with unified analytics, automation, and growth potential. Abhiram and Akhila have a deep understanding of user problems, which is reflected in the robust SaaS platform that they have built. Until now, they have been under the radar fine tuning the product. The current funding round will help them get discovered. We believe that BIVA is poised to revolutionize e-commerce analytics and are excited to partner with them as an early backer," shares Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Ventures.

BIVA also aims to integrate AI for marketing automation and competitor benchmarking.

"Our investment in BIVA Analytics reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem. BIVA Analytics epitomizes the pioneering spirit we wholeheartedly champion. This investment perfectly aligns with the strategic vision of T-Hub's T-Fund, which was established to bolster the investment landscape in Telangana and bolster indigenous startups," shares Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub.