TagZ Foods Raises $2 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

TagZ, a popped chips maker and a premium GenZ snack brand, has raised $2 million funding in a pre-Series A funding round led by 9 Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Klub, Indifi and Rannvijay Singha. TagZ will use the funds to accelerate the growth of the company, enter new markets, expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen operations and launch new products. The funding will also be used to enhance the company's technology platform, strengthen its logistics network, and increase its marketing and brand awareness efforts.

"The new funding will enable the company to pursue its goal of becoming the fastest growing food D2C brand .We are thrilled to have such strong support from our investors In our journey of creating a fitter snack brand for the younger generation. We plan to double down on your efforts to grow 4X this year," said Anish Basu Roy, founder and CEO, TagZ.

The Bengaluru-based new-age snacking brand TagZ has also announced that Rannvijay Singh, the popular actor, television personality, has invested in this round and shall be endorsing the brand as well. His association with TagZ is expected to give the company a significant boost in terms of brand awareness and customer engagement. Prior to the current funding round, TagZ had raised a total of $1.2 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors in 2020. The company was a participant on the show Shark Tank India's first season and had raised undisclosed funding from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover, claimed by the company in an official statement.

"I am excited to partner with TagZ, a company that is at the forefront of the D2C revolution in India. I love the fact that TagZ as a snack brand revolves around travel, sports and outdoors. I believe that TagZ has the potential to become a major player in the industry, and I am looking forward to being a part of this journey," said Rannvijay.

Founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019, TagZ Foods manufactures popped potato chips with 50% less fat, international gourmet dips and a range of centre-filled cookies. The startup leverages food technology to make potato chips that claim to have no cholesterol, no trans fat, no artificial colors, or preservatives.