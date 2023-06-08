Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a hospitality company, announced that Taj has achieved the number one position yet again on the list of the 'Strongest Indian Brands' by Brand Finance in their coveted 'India 100 2022' report. According to the report, Taj achieved a brand strength index (BSI) score of 89.4 out of 100, a growth of 0.5% over the previous year and a corresponding elite AAA brand strength rating based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction, and corporate reputation.

"Taj has retained its No.1 position in Brand Strength from last year. Taj Hotels brand, in the post pandemic travel demand, has repurposed its commitment to sustainability with multiple initiatives under Paathya strategy while also being laser focused on expanding its footprint through organic and inorganic growth always ensuring the best-in-class hospitality standards that it is renowned for," the report stated.

Brand Finance defines Brand Strength as the efficacy of a brand's performance on intangible measures, relative to its competitors. Each brand is assigned a BSI score out of 100, which feeds into the brand value calculation. Based on the calculations, each brand is assigned a corresponding rating up to AAA in a format similar to credit rating.

"We are extremely delighted that Taj has once again been recognized as India's strongest brand across sectors for the third time. This comes on the back of Taj also being the first Indian brand to be rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand in 2021 and 2022 by Brand Finance. This remarkable achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating exceptional experiences for our guests. We are grateful to our loyal patrons and dedicated team members who have played an integral role in making Taj the epitome of hospitality and luxury," said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO, Indian Hotels Company.