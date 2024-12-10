Get All Access for $5/mo

Alexis Ohanian Says This Is His Best Investment So Far: $10,000 Turned Into More Than $17 Million Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

By Erin Davis

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is a technology entrepreneur and startup investor who's backed 40 unicorns, including Coinbase, Instacart, Ro, and Impossible, according to his website.

Ohanian is also the lead investor in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC through his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, and he started the first-ever all-women's track and field meet, Athlos, which concluded in September.

Related: Here's Why Reddit Turned Down an Acquisition Offer From Google in Its Early Days, According to Cofounder Alexis Ohanian

However, he says there's been one investment so far that stands out the most.

When asked by Harry Stebbings on the 20VC podcast what his "single best investment" has been to date, Ohanian said it was a pre-launch token sale.

"It would be Ethereum at the pre-token sale," Ohanian said, adding that, at today's prices, it has netted him $17.1 million.

Ohanian said he initially invested $10,000, making this the best investment (money-wise) so far.

Ethereum is trading at around $3,600 as of press time.

Related: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says the 'Surfer Mindset' Is the 'Right' Approach in Business and in Life. Here's Why.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Pulls Merch Celebrating Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Luigi Mangione

Apparel and home goods featuring the phrase "deny, defend, depose" have been pulled from Amazon.

By David James
Data & Recovery

Solopreneurs Can Take Advantage of This 15-Month Norton 360 Subscription for Only $10

It comes with a VPN, firewall, password manager, and pro quality security tools business owners rely on.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Carefully Crafted Charade': Rupert Murdoch, 93, Loses Legal Battle to Change Family Trust

A Nevada commissioner ruled that Murdoch and his chosen successor had acted in bad faith.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

McDonald's Announces the Return of the Snack Wrap in 2025 — Here's What to Expect From Its Comeback

The decision comes after years of persistent customer demand for the portable snack, which debuted nearly two decades ago.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Who Is Luigi Mangione? UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Arrested, Faces Several Charges

Mangione, 26, has been charged in connection with the killing of Thompson.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

She Turned Her Pandemic Hobby Into a Full-Time Business. Now Her Heritage-Inspired Candles Are Sold in Retailers Like Nordstrom and Barnes & Noble.

Melissa Gallardo creates premium home fragrances in candle form, all inspired by her Latin heritage. As she continues to build and grow her business, these are the lessons she wants to share with other founders.

By Mita Mallick