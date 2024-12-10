Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is a technology entrepreneur and startup investor who's backed 40 unicorns, including Coinbase, Instacart, Ro, and Impossible, according to his website.

Ohanian is also the lead investor in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC through his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, and he started the first-ever all-women's track and field meet, Athlos, which concluded in September.

Related: Here's Why Reddit Turned Down an Acquisition Offer From Google in Its Early Days, According to Cofounder Alexis Ohanian

However, he says there's been one investment so far that stands out the most.

When asked by Harry Stebbings on the 20VC podcast what his "single best investment" has been to date, Ohanian said it was a pre-launch token sale.

"It would be Ethereum at the pre-token sale," Ohanian said, adding that, at today's prices, it has netted him $17.1 million.

Ohanian said he initially invested $10,000, making this the best investment (money-wise) so far.

Ethereum is trading at around $3,600 as of press time.

Related: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Says the 'Surfer Mindset' Is the 'Right' Approach in Business and in Life. Here's Why.