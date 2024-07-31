You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Consumer Products reported the company's quarterly results. Consolidated revenue growth was 16 per cent in Q1FY25 (10 per cent organic growth). During the quarter, India Beverages grew 6 per cent (1 per cent organic), with flat tea volumes year-over-year (YoY). India Foods continued its strong trajectory, with revenue up 30 per cent (14 per cent organic). Volume growth was 10 per cent and international business recorded 10 per cent revenue growth (8 per cent constant currency), with EBIT growth of 46 per cent driven by pricing and cost-saving efforts. Growth businesses grew 20 per cent organically. Consolidated EBITDA grew 23 per cent with a margin expansion of 80bps to 15.4 per cent. The company also opened 17 net new Tata Starbucks stores during the quarter. Total store count stood at 438 at the end of Q1.

The Indian Beverages business vertical grossed INR 1,523 crore in revenue with a 6 per cent growth. The Indian Foods business touched INR 1,346 crore and international and non-branded businesses achieved INR 988 and INR 501 crore, respectively. While packaged beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) and the Tata Starbucks businesses were impacted by heatwaves across the country, India foods, international and non-branded businesses delivered a strong performance.

Growth businesses accounted for 29 per cent of the India business (including Capital Foods and Organic India). The international business continued its solid momentum, growing 8 per cent in constant currency terms with a 420 bps EBIT margin expansion led by structural interventions made earlier and tactical pricing.