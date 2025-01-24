Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India As part of the agreement, TEPL and PTI will integrate their operations and teams to create a seamless and collaborative ecosystem. The transition will also see PTI undergo a rebranding process to reflect its new ownership and strategic direction.

In a move that reinforces its commitment to India's electronics manufacturing ambitions, Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has acquired a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India Private Limited (PTI). The announcement, made through a press release by Tata Electronics, marks a milestone in the Tata Group's broader strategy to position India as a global hub for cutting-edge electronics production.

This acquisition follows TEPL's purchase of Wistron's India operations in March 2024, based in Narsapura, Karnataka, a deal that underscored the Tata Group's aggressive push into the sector. The latest development aligns with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's vision to make substantial investments in technology and manufacturing, a sector identified as critical to India's industrial and economic growth.

As part of the agreement, TEPL and PTI will integrate their operations and teams to create a seamless and collaborative ecosystem. The transition will also see PTI undergo a rebranding process to reflect its new ownership and strategic direction. Despite the structural changes, the company will continue to deliver electronics manufacturing services, a core aspect of its operations.

Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and managing director of Tata Electronics, expressed optimism about the acquisition, calling it a pivotal moment for the company's growth trajectory. "The acquisition of a majority stake in Pegatron Technology India Private Limited fits into Tata Electronics' strategy of growing our manufacturing footprint," said Dr. Thakur. "We look forward to a new era of AI, digital, and technology-led manufacturing as we bring up these new facilities and expand our operations in India."

This move strengthens TEPL's position as a formidable player in the Indian electronics manufacturing landscape. It also reflects the Tata Group's commitment to supporting India's aspirations to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse, particularly in high-tech domains like semiconductors, consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence-driven technologies.

With this acquisition, Tata Electronics has demonstrated its ambition to leverage India's vast talent pool and growing demand for locally manufactured electronics.
