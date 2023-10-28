Tata Group Will Manufacture iPhones In India For The Global Market The tech giant Apple is set to make India its trusted manufacturing and talent partner by teaming up with the Tata Group to produce iPhones in the country.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Ever since the Apple Store Launch the tech-first company has had an array of announcements with exciting launches. Recently, India has become one of the options for Apple's iPhone production, the Tata Group is set to manufacture the devices in the country for both domestic and international markets.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Electronics and Technology Minister said today that the project will be completed within two and a half years, and that the government will support the Tata Group and other Indian electronics companies in their efforts to partner with global brands. Chandrasekhar earlier posted on X, "@GoI_MeitY stands fully in support in growth of Global Indian Electronics companies that will in turn support global Electronic brands that want to make India their trusted manufacturing and talent partner and to realise PM's goal of making India a global electronics power." The deal was finalised after Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation, a contract manufacturer for Apple, granted approval for the sale of its India unit to Tata Group for $125 million. Tata Group will own a 100% stake in Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited (WMMI) following board approval. The deal will proceed to obtain the necessary approvals upon confirmation by the relevant parties.

The move marks a significant shift in Apple's strategy, as it has traditionally relied on Chinese factories to produce most of its new iPhones and ship them to customers around the world. Apple has been assembling iPhones in India since 2017, starting with the iPhone SE. Since then, the company has continued to expand its operations leading up to the assembly of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus locally.

