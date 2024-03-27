The two companies are also exploring the introduction of a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, which will make the charging experience hassle-free.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an effort to improve the experience of EV owners across India, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) on Wednesday signed an MOU with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to establish public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage HPCL's widespread fuel station network and TPEM's insights from over 1.2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners. Additionally, HPCL will gather insights on charger usage to improve the customer experience.

The agreement aims to explore synergies between the two companies to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country. The two companies are also exploring the introduction of a convenient payment system through a co-branded RFID card, which will make the charging experience hassle-free.

While TPEM is the market leader of EVs in India, commanding a market share of over 68 per cent in electric passenger vehicles, HPCL boasts a nationwide network of over 21,500 fuel stations and is committed to a sustainable future.

Commenting on this partnership, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "As the adoption of EVs increases, the availability of widespread and dependable charging infrastructure will play a crucial role in making EVs mainstream in India. This strategic partnership with HPCL emphasizes our dedication to advancing India's EV ecosystem in which the growth of charging infrastructure plays a pivotal role."

He further said that this collaboration is essential for facilitating infrastructure development to support the expanding EV customer base. Leveraging TPEM's extensive insights into EV usage and HPCL's extensive nationwide network, this partnership has the potential to transform the charging infrastructure landscape in the country.

According to Debashis Chakraverty, Chief General Manager, Retail Strategy & BD, HPCL, "HPCL with its over 21,000 fuel stations has entered into an alliance with Tata Motors that commands 68 per cent market share in Indian EV market. Through this alliance, HPCL shall leverage Tata Motors' vehicle base to enable our strategic expansion in EV Charging infrastructure at places with higher charging demand and will help in reducing range anxiety of EV customers."