By Entrepreneur Staff

Tata Power, one of India's leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging domain has set up over 220 charging points across Karnataka, contributing to state's vision of embracing clean and efficient transportation. All charging points also have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card enabled transactions which have further made the charging experience seamless ensuring that consumers can tap, charge, and go without any hassle.

According to the company, these chargers are conveniently located across major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere, and Mysuru, and are offering sustainable solutions at popular tourist destinations like Chikmagalur and Coorg as well.

Other important cities with a notable EZ Charge presence include Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Belgaum, Gulbarga, and Davangere. Chargers have also been deployed at prominent public locations like Taj, Park, Oberoi, Gokulam Hotels, Tata Croma, and Tanishq, ensuring seamless accessibility for electric vehicle users.

Tata Power has also collaborated with renowned builders and societies like Brigade Gardenia and Divyashree Elan Homes (RWA). This strategic approach extends to key commercial complexes, forming a comprehensive charging network in the state. Moreover, the company's strategic collaborations with entities like Decathlon and Titan further strengthen its position in Karnataka's EV charging landscape.

Tata Power stands at the forefront of the electric vehicle charging domain, having forged impactful collaborations with state governments and municipal corporations nationwide.

With a large market share, its commitment to sustainable mobility is exemplified through the extensive EZ Charge network spanning 530 cities and towns, 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public charging points, and 850 strategically positioned bus-charging stations.
