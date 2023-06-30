Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will help enterprises unleash new levels of productivity by optimising business processes, empowering people, and creating high-quality customer and employee experiences

Tech Mahindra has announced an integration with Microsoft to enable generative-AI-powered enterprise search. The new offering will help enterprises increase effectiveness and personalisation by using generative AI to unlock the full potential of enterprise data and present a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience.

Tech Mahindra's Generative AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Search integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Cognitive Search, and Azure Language understanding to help enterprises unleash knowledge accessibility, which will eventually improve the knowledge quotient within organizations. According to an official statement, this will bring multiple AI-led capabilities like content summarization, graph-led knowledge structuring, and a new kind of query interface.

"The emergence of generative AI and its advanced capabilities have sparked a renewed interest among enterprises to reassess how they approach enterprise search. An average knowledge worker spends a significant amount of time searching for information, leading to lower productivity and organizational efficiency. We are delivering an advanced enterprise search offering, which will unlock the full potential of data in enterprise environments," said Hasit Trivedi, CTO –Digital Technologies and Global Head - AI, Tech Mahindra.

The statement further added that Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will help enterprises unleash new levels of productivity by optimising business processes, empowering people, and creating high-quality customer and employee experiences. Moreover, users can also search for information from images, audios, videos, and other types of content in addition to documents. Further, an omnichannel experience is provided by being able to search across multiple channels, such as voice assistants or conversational AI platforms.

"Tech Mahindra's offering integrates Microsoft Azure AI to enable enterprises to tap into Generative AI, unlock the full potential of their data, and create a multi-modal multi-channel search experience. This will not only enhance effectiveness and personalization, but also boost employee productivity and satisfaction," said Sangita Singh, general manager IT&ITES, Microsoft India.