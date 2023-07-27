Currently, the company focuses on expanding its footprint to cities throughout India while investing in high-quality talent and distributed delivery architecture

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wiom, a Delhi-based tech startup focused on democratising internet access in India, has raised INR 140 crore in Series A funding. The funding round was led by RTP Global, while YourNest and Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on impact, also participated, along with Global Brain, Blume Founders Fund, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, Stride One and 9 Unicorns.

"Air, Water, Food and Internet are the new essentials of modern life. Every individual in our country must be able to afford 24/7 unlimited Internet. Using cutting edge technological disruptions, Wiom paves the way for a future where connectivity knows no boundaries, where dreams can be realized, and where every Indian can harness the transformative power of the internet. We are confident of becoming the largest contributor towards the country's target of 50 million PM-WANI hotspots across the country," said Satyam Darmora, founder, Wiom.

Founded by Satyam Darmora, Nishit Aggarwal, Ashutosh Mishra, and Maanas Dwivedi, Wiom provides affordable unlimited internet to middle and lower-middle income households through its platform-led distribution model.

As per the company, Wiom's model taps into the transformative power of the PM-WANI framework, launched by the Government of India, which aims to provide affordable internet access to 500 million Indians over the next five years.

Wiom's innovative model ensures that a large number of users can get unlimited internet at affordable prices and can potentially go a long way in fulfilling the growing internet demand in India. In just 18 months, Wiom has already made significant strides towards digital inclusion, amassing a user base of over 3 lakh in Delhi alone. The company is expected to reach more than 15 crore users in the next 5 years, according to an official statement.

The company further said that it will now focus on expanding its footprint to cities throughout India while investing in high-quality talent and distributed delivery architecture.

"Wiom's innovative use of PM-WANI has been able to deliver democratised internet access to customers. We truly believe that they will be successful in their endeavour to fulfil the 50 million hotspot mission under PM-WANI in the near future. Wiom's team possess the ideal combination of business innovation and technical excellence, and they have demonstrated the potential to create a lasting and positive legacy in the world of technology and internet access. We are more than delighted to be a part of their journey once more," said Nishit Garg, partner, RTP Global.