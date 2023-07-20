o9 also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner and business executive Gary Reiner has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise at the intersection of technology, strategy and operations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech unicorn o9 Solutions has raised $116 million from its existing investors. The investment was led by General Atlantic's BeyondNetZero, the equity firm's climate investing efforts, along with KKR and Generation Investment Management. The investment values o9 Solutions at $3.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion since the company's last investment round in January 2022.

"The investment by our existing investors at a premium to our last funding round and against a backdrop of an overall pullback in market valuations is continued validation of our performance and execution against our long-term strategy. We will continue our strategy of client satisfaction and innovation as a driver of efficient growth across industry verticals and markets," said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

o9 also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner and business executive Gary Reiner has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise at the intersection of technology, strategy and operations.

"We continue to be thrilled with o9's terrific customer value proposition, offering truly material and measurable outcomes relative to traditional planning software vendors and thereby providing strong blue chip client satisfaction," said Gary Reiner, operating partner, General Atlantic.

"Since we first partnered with o9 in early 2022, the Company has helped deliver significant revenue growth, working capital improvements and expense reductions for many large global enterprises. Our deepened support of o9 reflects the enthusiasm we have for the business and its seasoned management team, particularly as their innovative model supports the transition to more sustainable supply chains across the enterprise. We look forward to our continued partnership," he added.

o9 Solutions is an AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. It brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform.