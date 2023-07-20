Tech Unicorn o9 Solutions Raises $116 Million Investment o9 also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner and business executive Gary Reiner has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise at the intersection of technology, strategy and operations

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Tech unicorn o9 Solutions has raised $116 million from its existing investors. The investment was led by General Atlantic's BeyondNetZero, the equity firm's climate investing efforts, along with KKR and Generation Investment Management. The investment values o9 Solutions at $3.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion since the company's last investment round in January 2022.

"The investment by our existing investors at a premium to our last funding round and against a backdrop of an overall pullback in market valuations is continued validation of our performance and execution against our long-term strategy. We will continue our strategy of client satisfaction and innovation as a driver of efficient growth across industry verticals and markets," said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

o9 also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner and business executive Gary Reiner has joined the Company's Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise at the intersection of technology, strategy and operations.

"We continue to be thrilled with o9's terrific customer value proposition, offering truly material and measurable outcomes relative to traditional planning software vendors and thereby providing strong blue chip client satisfaction," said Gary Reiner, operating partner, General Atlantic.

"Since we first partnered with o9 in early 2022, the Company has helped deliver significant revenue growth, working capital improvements and expense reductions for many large global enterprises. Our deepened support of o9 reflects the enthusiasm we have for the business and its seasoned management team, particularly as their innovative model supports the transition to more sustainable supply chains across the enterprise. We look forward to our continued partnership," he added.

o9 Solutions is an AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. It brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence unicorns

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says 'Bidenomics' Is 'Bad' for Small Businesses, Only 'Focused on the Big Guys'

In an interview with Fox's "Outnumbered" this week, the "Shark Tank" star slammed the Biden Administration's economic policies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff