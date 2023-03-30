Telcos Recorded INR 4.17 Lakh Crore Debt In 2021-2022: MoS Telecom

The minister said that the government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector

Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

According to a data submitted by minister of state for telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, stated that Six telecom companies — including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea — had a total debt of INR 4.17 lakh crore in fiscal 2021-22, according to a PTI report.

The data further revealed that Vodafone Idea had a debt of INR 1,91,073.9 crore, Airtel (INR 1,03,408.1 crore), Reliance Jio (INR 42,486 crore), BSNL (INR 40,400.13 crore), Tata Teleservices (INR 20,162.04 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (INR 19,703.84 crore) in the financial year 2021-22.

"The Government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector to promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)," Chauhan reportedly said in a statement.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

