Tesla, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in the U.S., has just introduced two self-driving vehicles in California—Cybercab, a self-driving robotaxi, and Robovan, a driverless electric van. These new vehicles are part of Tesla's vision for an autonomous future, where cars no longer require drivers.

Both vehicles come without steering wheels or pedals and are powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI). During the unveiling event at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the Cybercab, a two-seater EV with futuristic butterfly-wing doors. In a demonstration, Musk stepped into the driver's seat, and the car moved forward without any manual input.

Musk emphasized that autonomous vehicles like Cybercab could save people significant time. "Think about all the time spent in cars," Musk said, adding that now people can spend that time reading, working, or relaxing instead.

Musk revealed that the Cybercab will be available for purchase at under USD 30,000, with production expected to begin by 2027. Additionally, Tesla has introduced the Robovan, a larger vehicle capable of transporting up to 20 passengers or goods, making it ideal for high-density transportation needs.

The vehicles also come with wireless charging technology, further advancing their futuristic appeal. In addition to the vehicles, Tesla also unveiled Optimus, a humanoid robot, signaling Musk's vision of a future filled with robots assisting in everyday tasks.

However, concerns remain about whether Tesla's existing vehicles have the necessary hardware to support full self-driving, a vision Musk has been promoting for years. Musk acknowledged in July that Tesla's next-gen AI requires a significant increase in computing power, which might necessitate upgrades to the vehicle's inference computers.

Additionally, Tesla faces regulatory hurdles, especially with the Cybercab's lack of steering wheels or pedals, which could put it out of compliance with federal safety laws. GM's Cruise faced similar issues with its robotaxi, the Origin, and had to scrap the project after failing to secure approval.

Despite these challenges, Tesla continues to push towards commercializing Level 4 autonomous driving, where vehicles drive themselves under specific conditions.