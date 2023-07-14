Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity, has announced the launch of the TezAsia Hackathon 3.0. The third edition of the hackathon will commence on July 16th, 2023, and embark on a month-long journey of collaboration and innovation by the brightest minds in the Indian blockchain space.

The TEZASIA hackathon revolves around two main concepts: 'Small but great' and 'Disrupt all the things' which covers topics, including NFTs, Defi, and more. According to an official statement, the initiative aims to amplify Web3 development and facilitate broader access to the Tezos blockchain platform throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"Tezos India has been highly successful in implementing strategies to boost blockchain adoption in India and South East Asia to some extent. We have created the first layer of adoption through various initiatives over the years and the time has come to leverage the platform to engage the large blockchain community in India and across Asia to accelerate into the next phase of the blockchain revolution. It's time to build products and services on blockchain for the masses to make Web3 a part of people's daily lives," said Om Malviya, president, Tezos India.

TezAsia is a carefully crafted innovation hub that creates a level playing field for all the participants through customized workshops on problem-solving, extensive training for using Tezos tools to build groundbreaking applications (Dapps), and explore the Tezos Universe to gain Web3 wisdom to enter the world of endless possibilities and opportunities offered by Web3/Blockchain, the statement added saying TezAsia hackathon has no entry barriers and is open to all.

Moreover, Tezos India offers grants and prizes worth $130,000 along with lucrative career opportunities to deserving candidates. The results of the same will be announced on September 6, 2023.