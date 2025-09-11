Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Arman Khan first picked up a camera during his college days in the UK, he had no idea that his behind-the-scenes passion would eventually put him in front of millions of screens worldwide. Today, the Pathan-born cinematographer has become something of a phenomenon—seamlessly blending his technical expertise with entrepreneurial acumen and an authentic digital presence that's captured the attention of over a million followers.

It's a Tuesday afternoon when I catch Khan between shoots, and he's characteristically animated about his latest project. "People think filmmaking is glamorous," he says with a knowing smile, "but the real magic happens in those 4 AM setup calls and the problem-solving moments when everything seems to go wrong."

This candid approach to his craft is exactly what's made Khan stand out in an industry often criticized for its gatekeeping tendencies. While many veterans guard their secrets closely, Khan has taken the opposite route—sharing everything from complex camera setups to the harsh realities of starting out as a camera assistant who needed to wait tables to make ends meet.

From Humble Beginnings to High-Profile Collaborations

Khan's journey reads like a modern success story, but one built on genuine grit rather than overnight luck. Born in 1991 to a Pathan Achakzai family, he migrated to the UK where his fascination with visual storytelling truly took root. His college years were markedly different from his peers—while others were partying, Khan was seeking out every opportunity to learn the craft that would define his career.

"I remember my friends thinking I was crazy for spending weekends working on unpaid projects," Khan reflects. "But every single one of those experiences taught me something new."

That dedication paid off in ways that even Khan couldn't have anticipated. What began with small roles as a camera assistant evolved into positions as casting director for major Bollywood productions like Azhar, Rustom, and LoveShudda. His cinematography work on the London schedule of Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, showcased his ability to handle high-profile projects with the kind of technical precision that the industry demands.

But it's his recent collaborations with global automotive giants like Audi, BMW, and Toyota that have really elevated Khan's profile. These aren't just commercial gigs—they're creative partnerships that allow him to bring cinematic storytelling techniques to brand narratives.

"Working with these brands taught me that great cinematography isn't just about making things look beautiful," Khan explains. "It's about understanding the story you're trying to tell and finding the visual language that serves that narrative."

Building an Empire Behind the Lens

While many creatives struggle with the business side of their careers, Khan has embraced entrepreneurship as naturally as he handles a camera. His company, Picturental Ltd, has become a trusted name among UK filmmakers who need access to high-end equipment without the massive overhead costs.

The idea came from his own early struggles in the industry. "I knew what it felt like to want to create something amazing but not have access to the right tools," he says. "Picturental was born from that frustration."

What started as a simple equipment rental service has evolved into something much more comprehensive. The company now provides not just gear, but the kind of technical support and industry knowledge that can make or break a production. It's this holistic approach that's made Picturental a go-to resource for both established filmmakers and emerging talent.

The business success hasn't gone unnoticed. In an industry where most cinematographers remain strictly behind the camera, Khan has proven that creative professionals can build sustainable, scalable businesses around their expertise.

The Accidental Influencer

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Khan's career trajectory has been his emergence as a digital creator. What started as casual posts about his work has exploded into a following that spans platforms and continents—over 800,000 plus on Facebook, 370,000 plus on Instagram, and more than 170,000 on YouTube subscribers who hang on his every tutorial and industry insight.

"I never set out to become a content creator," Khan admits. "I just started sharing what I was doing, and apparently people wanted to see it."

His content isn't the polished, overly produced material that dominates many creator channels. Instead, Khan offers raw, unfiltered glimpses into professional filmmaking—the kind of practical knowledge that film schools often don't teach. His videos cover everything from the technical aspects of camera operation to the soft skills needed to navigate complex production environments.

The response has been overwhelming, particularly from young creators who are hungry for authentic industry knowledge. Comments on his posts frequently mention how his approachable teaching style has helped them understand concepts that previously seemed intimidating.

"Most people see the final product on screen," Khan explains, "but they have no idea about the incredible amount of work that goes into each shot. I try to show them that process—not to intimidate, but to inspire."

Teaching the Next Generation

Beyond his digital presence, Khan has embraced his role as an educator in more traditional ways. He regularly conducts cinematography workshops where he shares not just technical skills, but the creative and analytical thinking that separates good cinematographers from great ones.

His teaching philosophy reflects the same authenticity that characterizes his social media presence. "I tell my students that there's a huge difference between a great shot and a shot that works great for the story," Khan says, referencing a principle that's become something of a signature philosophy for him.

This educational component of his career isn't just an add-on—it's integral to how Khan sees his role in the industry. In a field where knowledge has traditionally been hoarded, he's committed to democratizing access to professional filmmaking techniques.

Looking Forward: The Future of Visual Storytelling

As our conversation winds down, Khan's enthusiasm for the future of his industry is palpable. He's currently developing a screenplay based on the historical conflicts between the Ghabizai and Ahmadzai tribes—a project that combines his storytelling skills with his commitment to creating content that has social impact.

"I'm not interested in just making pretty pictures anymore," he says. "Every project I take on now has to contribute something meaningful to the conversation."

This selective approach to his work reflects a maturity that's rare in an industry often driven by quick turnaround and immediate returns. Khan has reached a point in his career where he can choose projects based on their potential for impact rather than simply their commercial appeal.

His success across multiple domains—cinematography, entrepreneurship, and digital creation—offers a blueprint for creative professionals navigating an increasingly complex media landscape. In an era where traditional career paths are being redefined, Khan has shown that it's possible to build a sustainable, multifaceted career that honors both artistic integrity and business acumen.

As he heads back to his shoot, Khan leaves me with a piece of advice that encapsulates his approach to both his craft and his career: "Don't wait for opportunities to come to you. Create them yourself, and always remember that the best stories come from the heart."

In a world where authentic voices are increasingly rare, Arman Khan has managed to build an empire while staying true to the passion that started it all. His journey from camera assistant to industry influencer proves that in today's creative economy, success isn't just about mastering your craft—it's about finding innovative ways to share that mastery with the world.