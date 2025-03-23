The Creativity Redefiner: Shalini Passi, Founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH India

"The most rewarding part of this journey has been witnessing the transformation of artists who once struggled for recognition," Passi

The art world has long been an exclusive space—dominated by legacy players, established collectors, and institutions that decide who gets a platform and who remains unseen. Shalini Passi never subscribed to that system. Instead, she built her own, one that opens doors for emerging artists, fosters creative expression across disciplines, and challenges traditional hierarchies. Through the Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH India, she is on a mission to democratize art in India, making it more inclusive, accessible, and dynamic.

"I was always inclined towards art and have been painting since I was young," Passi recalls. She was fortunate to grow up around some of the greatest minds in the field—B.C. Sanyal, Manjit Bawa, and M.F. Husain and her teacher Bishamber Khanna—whose passion left a lasting impression on her. "Their deep enthusiasm and passion towards the craft tremendously inspired me," she says. But she soon realised that many artists, despite their talent, struggled to find recognition in a system that favored a select few.

This realisation drove her to create platforms that support and uplift emerging artists. "The Indian art scene is rich and vibrant, yet it has long lacked democratisation," she explains. "Opportunities often remain concentrated within elite circles, leaving emerging talent without the right exposure or access to patrons and global platforms." Her foundation provides mentorship, funding, and visibility, while MASH India extends this vision into the digital space, ensuring that artists aren't bound by geography or gatekeepers.

The impact has been profound. "The most rewarding part of this journey has been witnessing the transformation of artists who once struggled for recognition," she says. One such success story is Arpita Akhanda, winner of the MASH Young Artists' Award 2023, who has since exhibited at some of the most prestigious global art fairs and galleries.

Yet, carving a space for herself in an industry dominated by established names wasn't easy. "The Indian art world has often been governed by legacy players—navigating that as a woman with a fresh perspective was no easy feat," she admits. Many assumed she was just another collector or philanthropist. "Breaking that notion meant building something undeniable, something that could speak for itself."

Beyond art, Passi is deeply involved in philanthropy and social impact, particularly through UNICEF. "100 per cent of the proceeds from the MASH Ball and my fee from Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives on Netflix was donated to UNICEF," she shares.

So, what's next? "We do have many plans to partner as well as do individual projects. There's so much to be done in the contemporary arts scene in India." And if there's one thing certain about Shalini Passi, it's that she's not waiting for permission to make it happen.