For government and corporations, embracing AI is pivotal for staying competitive by securing financial systems and fostering innovation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The evocative tune "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles from the early 1980s conveys a message that resonates even after more than 40 years. The song reflects on a time of swift technological advancements and their profound impact on society, which we can draw parallels to the contemporary rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which has set in motion a transformative shift reshaping our world. As we approach the threshold of 2024, here are seven crucial AI trends in the realm of financial safeguards are poised to revolutionise the detection and prevention of financial fraud.

1. AI EMPOWERS REAL-TIME PREDICTIVE SOLUTIONS FOR COMBATTING DIGITAL FINANCIAL FRAUD: It's crucial to bear in mind that every instance of financial transaction fraud is orchestrated by Human Intelligence (HI), which is in a constant state of evolution, growing increasingly sophisticated. Therefore, it's imperative for us to stay one step ahead, and AI plays a crucial role in predicting potential fraud in real time.

2. AI WILL SPEARHEAD SWIFT FRAUD PREVENTION THROUGH SELFSUPERVISED LEARNING SYSTEMS: Supervised learning techniques are extensively utilised in credit card fraud detection, operating on the premise that insights into fraudulent patterns can be gleaned from an analysis of historical transactions. With the emergence of AI, self-supervised learning systems are gaining prominence, particularly for those adjusting to evolving fraud patterns. This approach excels, mainly when dealing with vast quantities of unlabeled image data.

With the emergence of AI, self-supervised learning systems are gaining prominence, particularly for those adjusting to evolving fraud patterns.

3. AI UNVEILS THE RATIONALE BEHIND FRAUD FOR ENHANCED UNDERSTANDING AND PREVENTION: AI will no longer be a black box. Explainable AI will ensure the decision-making process is more transparent, fair and compliant with regulatory standards. Explaining and understanding the reason behind the fraud helps in building better anti-fraud solutions.

4. AI WILL MAKE IT EASY TO ADAPT LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS IN FINANCIAL FRAUD SOLVING: Integrating large language models into financial applications, such as credit risk analysis and collusion detection, enhances their utility. AI enables the analysis of vast financial datasets, extracting valuable insights and facilitating informed decision-making.

5. AI BEHAVIOURAL ANALYSIS: AI technology can analyse customer behaviour patterns over time to detect abnormal activity. Rapid alerts on any unusual financial behaviour help prevent fraud more effectively.

6. AI AS INFRASTRUCTURE: AI service providers may emerge as systematically significant participants in financial market infrastructure, given the high specialisation of AI systems and the amplifying impact of network effects. This trend could heighten the financial system's susceptibility to single points of failure.

7. AI WAR IS INEVITABLE, FRAUDSTERS EMBRACING HI-TECH TACTICS: Fraudsters will increasingly acquire sophistication, develop AI skills, and employ AI tools to circumvent anti-financial fraud systems. AI war between good and evil is inevitable.

CONCLUSION: For government and corporations, embracing AI is pivotal for staying competitive by securing financial systems and fostering innovation. Begin by investing wisely in robust AI infrastructure. Leverage AI for fraud prevention and risk management. Finally, stay informed and adaptive by regularly assessing AI trends, fostering a culture of quick adoption of emerging technologies and harnessing AI's transformative power for sustained success and societal benefit.