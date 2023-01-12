The Future Of The Indian D2C Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We live in an era when you can order an Asian combo meal with a side dish and ice-cream at 1 am if hungry; groceries, juices and chips in under 10 minutes without having to step out of your bed and a quaint gift for your best friend's birthday without going to the nearby mall and visiting different stores. Living the ultimate D2C dream, things are only going to get more convenient for us in the years to come.

As Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, and Co-Founder, Fast&Up (a vitamins and supplements brand), correctly states, the D2C market in India is likely to reach $100 Billion by 2025 and has grown exponentially in the last few years. "Despite the uncertainties of the past two years, the healthcare and nutraceutical sector has picked up well, and brands have only grown across all platforms, especially with the increasing number of millennials. The wide-scale adoption of e-commerce has further enhanced the D2C sector throughout the country while also building a loyal yet broad customer base. These consumers now feel like part of the brand and have relationships," he says.

Venugopal explains that several factors have contributed to this- Omnichannel presence, ease of payment, delivery format, and improved customer service. Many D2C brands are extending their reach to Tier II and III cities after experiencing success in metropolitan cities. It is crucial to foray into the potential cities to expand further. Considering the speed at which the sector is evolving, there is scope for a lot more innovation in the future. "Many new entrants are also likely to come in, along with huge investments. D2C will continue to develop and adapt in the coming years after quickly becoming one of the most popular ways for companies to expand globally," he believes.

According to Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix (a beauty and wellness nutrition brand), by engaging with customers at multiple touchpoints, the focus is now on the customers. Many also strive to increase and enhance their customer service. There is an increasing focus on sustainable products and packaging, a growing demand for better-quality products, and similar trends quickly gaining popularity. "Going forward, many brands are now looking to expand their categories of products and open retail stores, allowing them to serve consumers from several touchpoints. Whether logistics and warehousing or manufacturing and advertising, D2C brands can reach their customers everywhere. With the hope to have newer start-ups, products, and more significant investment, the D2C segment will go higher in the coming years and even own the online market and overall market shares," Khanna explains.