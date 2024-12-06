70 % of the current workforce and over 50 % of the future workforce (students) feel prepared to tackle shifting job roles

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies is significantly disrupting the job market in India. In 2024, buzzwords like AI, machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity dominated conversations, leaving employees anxious about job security. However, as Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy wisely noted, "Humans are the most flexible; they can adapt very well."

This saying finds consonance with the recent report released by Nasscom named The Future of Work 2024. According to the report, 54 per cent of experts identified artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML) and Big Data Analytics as the most in-demand job families in India. Cybersecurity has also emerged as the second most sought-after job family, replacing cloud computing. Approximately 70 per cent of the current workforce and over 50 per cent of the future workforce (students) feel prepared to tackle shifting job roles.

"Advancements in technologies, particularly AI and ML, are driving a transformation in the job market, reshaping the skills required—spanning both technical expertise and analytical or soft skills," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

Also, HR leaders emphasize the critical importance of a learning attitude, rating it alongside core technical skills as the two most essential attributes for employees. While there is increasing focus on developing expertise in AI/GenAI, creativity, and communication skills, a significant gap remains in adopting a proactive learning attitude, which HR leaders identify as crucial for aligning with evolving organizational needs.

To address these gaps, organizations are implementing continuous learning programs, offering mentoring and coaching opportunities, and promoting cross-functional training to foster adaptability and develop relevant capabilities in the workforce., the report notes.

In addition, the gig economy is gaining significant momentum in India. "Approximately 35 per cent of each group expressed openness to gig opportunities, a notable increase from 23 per cent for the current workforce and 28 per cent for the future workforce in the previous year," the report revealed. Key skills such as GenAI, automation, information and cybersecurity, digital transformation, solution architecture, and data engineering are driving demand for gig roles in the technology sector.