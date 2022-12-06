The Good Glamm Group Acquires Majority Stake In Tweak

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. Also, the Good Glamm Group's content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India's content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group's D2C capabilities, said the company in a statement.

Company handout

Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media co-led by Priyanka Gill (co-founder, the Good Glamm Group) and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India's founder and CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group, the statement added.

"Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group's content- creator-commerce strategy," said Darpan Sanghvi, Group founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group.

The Good Media Co comprises India's largest digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India. Within the Good Media Co, each platform reaches a unique audience. When combined together this gives Good Glamm Group access to diverse audiences across tier 1, tier2 and tier 3 cities. The Good Media Co now generates over 4 billion monthly impressions and has over 200 million unique users. This digital reach is amongst the largest for any e-commerce or digital media company in India, claimed by the company in the statement.

"This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet," said Twinkle Khanna, founder and CEO, Tweak India.

Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India's ethos of 'minimum effort, maximum impact' has helped it earn highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India's credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living.