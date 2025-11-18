The message is unambiguous: India will sit at the centre of Australia's global skills and education strategy for years to come.

Australia is preparing for what it calls a "transformative decade" in India's education and workforce ecosystem, with senior officials signalling an aggressive expansion in both university partnerships and vocational training. "The policy thinking in India is strong, forward-looking. You've got people who will revolutionise skilling in the next decade," says Vik Singh, Australia's Trade and Investment Commissioner to India.

For Australia, the bet is strategic and long-term. "We have 28 million people. India's scale speaks for itself. Every global education and skilling institution dreams of this opportunity," Singh says. The message is unambiguous: India will sit at the centre of Australia's global skills and education strategy for years to come.

'India Is Not a Market — It's a Partnership'

Singh highlights a shift in how Australia engages with India. "India is not a market you come to sell to that will never work. You come to partner," he says in an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India. "Companies that succeed here collaborate, not transact."

The National Education Policy 2020 has become the biggest catalyst for foreign institutions.

"The policy tailwinds are phenomenal. NEP 2020 has been a real catalyst for internationalisation," Singh says. The reforms have opened the door for Australian universities and skill providers to enter India with unprecedented clarity and ease.

From Mobility to Access

For decades, India–Australia ties were defined by outbound student mobility. That era is changing fast. "We still have over 130,000 Indian-origin students in Australia," Singh says. "But the new phase is different — it's about bringing Australian education to India."

Australia became the first country to establish international campuses in India when Deakin University and the University of Wollongong opened at GIFT City in 2023. Four more campuses are approved, and up to eight Australian universities could be operational in India by next year.

Skilling Becomes the Centrepiece

If education is the headline, skilling is the anchor. "The skilling dialogue is happening at every level — central ministries, states, PSUs, corporates," Singh says. Australia is embedding its vocational expertise into India through the Australia–India Future Skills Initiative, covering AI, advanced manufacturing, mobility, and clean tech.

"Our aim is simple — prepare a workforce ready for the future. Not in 2035. Starting now."

A Volatile Global Moment

Singh acknowledges the geopolitical churn affecting student flows worldwide. "It's a funny geopolitical time. Things are happening now that we couldn't have imagined in 2025," he says.

Amid rising restrictions in the US and UK, Australia is positioning itself as a transparent, predictable destination. "Visa data, policy updates, student rights — everything is transparent. We reinforce this everywhere — metros, Tier 2, Tier 3."

Will Indian Institutions Expand Into Australia?

With Indian universities opening campuses abroad, Singh confirms that conversations are underway for an Australian entry. "Talks are ongoing. It's only a matter of time before India becomes a true international education hub." Australia's competitive pitch is clear. "The UK has 400 universities. The US has 4,000. Australia has just 40 — but we punch massively above our weight."



