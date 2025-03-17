You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"For a long time, I wished to bring one Olympic medal for India and that has happened today," said Indian sport shooter Manu Bhaker on July 28 after winning bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final in Paris Olympics 2024. Two days later, she and Sarabjot Singh bagged a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The two achievements placed her in exclusive categories - the first Indian win at the Paris Olympics 2024, the first Indian athlete to win two medals in the same Olympic Games (In the preindependence Olympics, Norman Pritchard, a BritishIndian, won two medals at the 1900 Summer Games. While the IOC lists him as an Indian, World Athletics credits his medals to Britain.), the first-ever Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, and the one to end India's shooting medal drought at the Olympics.

A fine example of beauty and brains (an alumnus of LSR), Bhaker gained public prominence quickly. "I see the limelight as an opportunity for me to promote shooting as a sport. Youngsters are now starting to take an interest in shooting which is delightful to see. It comes with responsibilities, and for me, the biggest one is to stay true to the sport and inspire the next generation," Manu Bhaker shared with Entrepreneur India. During school, she participated in various sports such as tennis, skating, Manipuri martial arts thangta and boxing and won accords. However, it was in shooting that Bhaker truly found her calling. "I started shooting a bit late at 14. I felt an immediate connection due to its transparent and quick result with the sport, which was unexpected. Since then, I have not looked back," she said.

Having begun formal training in 2016, the Olympic medalist counts family support as a blessing for being able to commit to the sport. While acknowledging the struggle athletes face in terms of societal or parental pressures, she professes how her parents, brother and coaches have 'always been pillars of strengths.' She considers planning an athlete's life beyond sports as a priority. "An athlete's career has a short lifespan. It is important to prepare them for a world once they retire /hit a low in their career." she counselled. She encourages all athletes to prioritize their education first and sports later or to balance both simultaneously.

For the 22-year-old shooter, sports require family as well as government support. She calls upon the government to cap sports advertising budgets and swell investment in athletes and infrastructure. "There is a pressing need to begin more upskilling programs for athletes along with a quality job guarantee with support from government and corporate sector," she added. The pistol shooter received the illustrious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award- the country's highest sporting honour earlier this year. Up next, she's prepping for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. "I wish to continue to make the nation proud once again with a podium finish, hopefully, this time converting the colour of my medal as well," she concluded.