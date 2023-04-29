The Sound Of Success: Vaibhav Lodha

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Co-founder of NBFC, ftcash, Vaibhav Lodha loves exploring the remotest villages of India and connecting with the nature as it helps him recover from directed attention fatigue and makes him maintain his perspective. He enjoys meeting people, storytelling and exploring new genres of music. Here's the 38-year-old on playing the right tune-

When did you take up guitar playing?

I wanted to learn an instrument for a long time. Finally, I took it up back in 2014 and I learnt for about a year. I was much slower than the kids who were learning with me. The fingers aren't as agile. I got to some basic songs and chords but since 2015 after starting up, it came back to life only around lockdown in Covid.

You are passionate about…

I wholeheartedly buy into this famous quote: 'to live, to love, to learn, to leave a legacy'. All my choices are driven by wish for a life full of moments that make you feel alive. Each moment, I follow the idea of experiential learning and seek to learn through travel, nature, music, community and books among others. From Vipassana to over 10 fellowships globally, my constant endeavour is to learn and understand myself better.

From my morning workout, office commute to evenings at home, one thing that remains constant is music. I have different playlists for each activity or time of the day and end up listening to music for 12-15 hours anyday.

I consider myself a seeker. A seeker of ideas, friendships, experiences and stories. I enjoy meeting new people and listening to their stories. I am inspired by ideas and people who work on needs we did not even know we had and yet create an impact that creates ripples for generations to come.

Your favourite Book...

'Storyworthy' by Matthew Dicks is my ultimate favourite. Storytelling isn't about making yourself look good or boasting about your accomplishments; it's about connecting with others through spreading your truth and sharing an authentic piece of who you are. In doing so, a storyteller creates an environment that encourages others to do the same. Through his humorous rhetoric and his plethora of stories, Matthew Dicks opened my eyes to what it means to be a storyteller, and for that, I am forever grateful. I read this book over a period of six months to savour each moment of it.

Brands you swear by...

I am not very brand conscious with what I wear or use. In this digital age, I do swear by some brands for their customer services and to help me automate my life: Zerodha, Sonos, Amazon, BMW and Spotify.

Favourite Holiday Destination

Japan and Costa Rica

How do you unwind yourself?

Travel. I have worked and travelled extensively within the country and outside. Travelled across 25 states in India and 32 countries globally. I moved to the outskirts of Mumbai to closer to greenery than being in a concrete jungle. I work out and cycle for fitness on a daily basis. Recently, I realized I connect a lot more with myself, my breath and thoughts in a trail in the midst of nature. We encourage our employees to pursue their interests, hobbies and find a good work-life balance.