Have you ever paused mid-bite into your chicken or paneer tikka at a restaurant and wondered just how healthy it really is? Or wished the menu came with a clear breakdown of exactly what you're putting into your body—nutrient by nutrient? Avnish certainly did. And that curiosity led to the creation of Wellbeing Nutrition—a homegrown brand that's redefining how we think about daily health.

"When I started talking about building a global nutrition brand out of India, every nutritionist I met said it wasn't possible. Every large pharmaceutical company I spoke to told me that India didn't need to be in the health and wellness sector because everyone here goes to a doctor to get a prescription. I said that mindset is going to change in the next 10 years," said Avnish.

He gave the example of the US where people didn't need to go to the doctor for multivitamins. "They see their bloodwork and order it from any e-commerce platform. That entire D2C curve was missing in India," he said.

And the logic did change with the launch of Wellbeing Nutrition – a pure plant-based, whole-food nutrition supplement company with a turnover of over INR 140 crore.

Back in 2016, the concept of 'clean label', 'plant-based', 'organic' didn't even exist in India," he recalls. Soon, it became increasingly clear to Avnish that India needed a global-grade nutrition brand of its own. And so, Wellbeing Nutrition was started in January 2020.

Talking about his competitors, Avnish said there is competition in every industry. "What sets us apart is the fact that we are a technology-first healthcare company. Our business is to sell multivitamins that are smarter, cleaner, and purer. Our ethos is very different, we are very science-led, and we import the best raw materials from across the globe," he said.

Avnish said their own website drives the majority of their revenue — nearly 65 to 70 per cent. "Customers like having the option of buying directly from our website as well as other e-commerce platforms we are on. Thanks to that, we are able to educate a wider set of users about ingredients, technology and clinical studies," he said.

Currently, around 90–92 per cent of Wellbeing Nutrition's business comes from India."It's now also available across the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE, generating nearly INR 1.5 crore in monthly business there. Our brand is the first Indian brand to be stocked by Holland & Barrett.

Interestingly though, back home, the offline presence of brand products is spread across 4,000 stores, while globally, it's in about 6,000. "Unlike the West, where chains like Walmart and Target have thousands of outlets, India lacks retail ecosystem for wellness products," Avnish said.

Factsheet:

Inception: January 2020

Turnover: INR 140 Crore

External Funding Raised: 12 million dollars

Employees: 170