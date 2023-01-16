Think Out Of the Box To Seize Global Opportunities: Narendra Modi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that both public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box to seize opportunities arising as a result of the emerging global environment, according to a PTI report.

According to an official statement released, while interacting with prominent economists and experts at NITI Aayog ahead of the Union Budget, PM Modi also acclaimed the success of the India Digital story and the rapid adoption of fintech across the country. The report further noted that during the meeting, economists offered suggestions on ways in which India can sustain its development momentum. They also reportedly said that due to its resilience, India has emerged as a bright spot on the turbulent global stage.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior government functionaries were present at the interaction. Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery and other members were also present. Economists Shankar Acharya, Ashok Gulati, and Shamika Ravi also attended the meeting, as per the report, citing the sources.

In his remarks, PM Modi noted that while there were risks, the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities in areas such as digitisation, energy, health care and agriculture. To seize these opportunities, both public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box, the statement quoted him saying.

The official release further said that participants offered practical measures on ways in which India could prudently sustain its development momentum. Ideas and suggestions were shared with the Prime Minister on diverse topics ranging from agriculture to manufacturing.