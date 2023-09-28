The company will utilize the capital for country-wide expansion, bolstering its supply chain, enhancing capabilities, and investments in technology

Third Wave Coffee, a QSR coffee and food brand, has raised $35 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis with participation from existing investors. The company will utilize the capital for country-wide expansion, bolstering its supply chain, enhancing capabilities, and investments in technology.

"We are thrilled to have Creaegis lead our Series C fundraise with participation from our existing investor Westbridge Capital and angel investors like Sujeet Kumar. We believe that the coffee-first QSR industry is one of the fastest growing consumer categories in the country. We have grown 5 times through the last year and strategically expanded our footprint across the nation. Going forward, we will continue to double down on technology and product innovation to deliver a superior café experience across the country," said Sushant Goel, co-founder, and CEO.

Third Wave Coffee is present in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, Coonoor and Chandigarh, and claims that the brand has a network of over 100 cafes.

"Third Wave Coffee is emerging as one of India's most loved brands, answering to the country's aspirations. We are excited to support the management team in their next phase of growth, using a digital first approach to build an iconic Indian company," said Prakash Parthasarathy, managing partner and CEO and Nitish Bandi, partner, Creaegis, in a joint statement.

Creaegis is a growth investment firm focused on digital and technology businesses with a team history of investing in some of the digital pioneers in India and the US.