This AI-driven Service Desk Auto Resolves Employee Needs

Much like many former IIT classmates before them, Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy joined forces in 2017 to tackle the contemporary challenges of the service desk industry: tracking as opposed to solving problems, heavy cost and labour intensity of outsourcing operations, and so on.

Their startup, Rezolve.ai, offers a next-generation AI-powered service desk to support employees within Microsoft Teams.

"One of the standout features of Rezolve.ai is our focus on auto-resolution of issues to save time and improve efficiency, allowing employees to focus on more critical tasks. Unlike traditional service desk platforms that deflect fewer tickets, ours is designed to deflect up to 65 per cent of tickets. In addition, our extensive library of integrations and automation skills allows us to customize our platform to meet the specific needs of different businesses. We also offer a ChatGPT-powered knowledge base with a smart feedback loop, which allows employees to access information quickly and easily," says Kumar, CEO, Rezolve.ai.

According to Kumar, unlike the practice of large fundraises and cash burn common among many startups, Rezolve.ai's first focus was on creating a strong product market fit. "We did not have a lot of cash to experiment with, so we had to be careful with our spending as we sought to build a great product and figure out our marketing and sales engine. However, our low funding approach allowed us to do a lot with what we had and focus on building a strong customer base," explains Kumar. Last month, the company raised $11 million in a Series A round led by SIG Venture Capital and now plans to expand its market reach.

If young entrepreneurs are taking note, Kumar has an array of tips for breaking into the service desk sector: keep up with technological advancements, identify specific pain points and devise unique solutions, and enthusiastically network with industry stakeholders.