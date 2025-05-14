Biela.dev is an AI-driven coding platform that helps entrepreneurs create websites and applications from scratch. Developed by TitanLabs and supported by TeachMeCode Institute, this innovative tool enables founders to launch their ideas with nothing but a prompt.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you've been holding off on your startup idea, now's the time to take action. Biela.dev is here to make turning your ideas into fully functioning software easier than ever before.

Biela.dev is an AI-driven coding platform that helps entrepreneurs create websites and applications from scratch. Developed by TitanLabs and supported by TeachMeCode Institute, this innovative tool enables founders to launch their ideas with nothing but a prompt.

Founders Without Engineers

Biela is redefining the startup journey. For founders without technical expertise, creating the first version of their idea often meant hiring expensive developers or compromising with no-code MVPs. With Biela, that's no longer the case.

"If you can imagine it, you can code it. But with Biela, you don't need to code it yourself," says Alexandru Cocindau, founder of Biela.dev.

Here are two key use cases for Biela.dev:

Realtors: Create custom property listing websites or mobile apps without needing to rely on developers. With Biela, you can quickly generate a platform that showcases listings, integrates search functions, and allows for easy updates—perfect for agents and real estate businesses looking to launch a digital presence quickly.

Create custom property listing websites or mobile apps without needing to rely on developers. With Biela, you can quickly generate a platform that showcases listings, integrates search functions, and allows for easy updates—perfect for agents and real estate businesses looking to launch a digital presence quickly. Entrepreneurs: Quickly turn your ideas into working software without hiring a development team. Biela allows you to launch your product faster and with fewer resources, making it easier to validate your startup idea and attract investors.

Speed That Matches Startup Urgency

Founders can swap lengthy development timelines for execution in minutes. Tell Biela what to build, and you'll have a functioning mobile app, website, marketplace, or dashboard in no time. You get real code to work with, allowing you to validate ideas and launch faster than ever before.

Built-In Founder Education

Through Biela's partnership with TeachMeCode Institute, the platform is more than just a tool. It's an educational resource where founders learn the basics of coding and product development as they build their startup, gaining valuable insights into architecture, logic flows, and AI prompting.

Zero Burn, All Output

Biela offers a capital-efficient way to get your startup off the ground. With Biela, you get the power of a full-stack development team without the high costs of hiring one. This allows you to focus on growing your business without burning through cash in the early stages. Biela's AI platform gives founders the ability to build traction and raise capital before hiring a full team.

The Future of Lean Startup Is Here

On April 15, Biela entered open beta, offering 30 days of free, unlimited access to the platform. Users can test the tool to build websites, apps, MVPs, pitch decks, and A/B tests in a single session. Biela is shifting the startup model by putting power directly into the hands of founders and speeding up timelines with a cost-effective approach.

The future is here—get started with just an idea at https://biela.dev