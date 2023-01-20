TiE Delhi-NCR And FIITJEE Announce Launch Of FIITJEE Edtech Grant Challenge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FIITJEE, India's premier entrance exam preparation institute, today announced the launch of 'The FIITJEE Edtech Grant Challenge' in partnership with TiE Delhi-NCR. FIITJEE with this initiative is looking to offer equity free grants of INR 25 Lakh each to 3 most promising bootstrapped, disruptive startups in edtech. In addition, startups will get an opportunity for deep domain and business mentorship by experts from FIITJEE and TiE.

Pexels

The Edtech Challenge will be launched at the Edtech - Rimagine and Rise event. The event will delve into the priorities and strategies needed for the industry's survival and will present the investor's playbook for the sector. Some of the speakers gracing the event include Sandeep Sinha (co-founder and managing partner, Lumis Partners), Akshay Chaturvedi (founder, Leverage Edu), Mukul Rustagi (co-founder, Classplus), Shreyasi Singh (founder and CEO, Harappa Education), Tanushree Nagori (co-founder, Doubtnut), Shiva Shanker (VP, Ankur Capital Fund) and Vivek Agarwal (founder and CEO, Liqvid), according to an official statement.

"FIITJEE has become a global brand with presence in over multiple countries, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of students every year. One key element which has helped FIITJEE grow during this journey is Innovation. In its endeavour to give wings to the dreams of young bright minds, FIITJEE has continuously innovated. FIITJEE was the first one to set up an in-house faculty training program," said RL Trikha, MD, Megacosm Ltd. (FIITJEE's Publication arm).

"Our first major initiative in this direction was the launch of FIITJEE Accelerator Program in October 2022, which saw more than 160 entries from ventures across sectors. FIITJEE Edtech Grant challenge is our second initiative towards this direction. We welcome budding entrepreneurs working on interesting and innovative ideas in the edtech space to participate in this challenge. Top 3 startups will win an equity free grant of INR 25 Lakh each, along with mentorship from FIITJEE and TiE," he further added.

FIITJEE was created in 1992 by the vision and toil of D. K. Goel, a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi where it started to develop ways to enhance Students' IQ. On the other hand, TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In over two decades, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors

"Many of TiE Delhi-NCR's initiatives have put a spotlight on the sector, namely the platform, India Education Entrepreneurship Day which has been running since 2013. Today, with our partnership with FIITJEE we wish to create a golden opportunity for startups in the edtech domain to get the funding they deserve. We believe that creating an enabling environment for startups in the education sector and through this platform will go a long way in preparing them amply for the future," said Upasana Sharma, senior director, TiE Delhi-NCR.