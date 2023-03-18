TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2023: Recognizing Potential in Different Spaces

An evening to remember for a few entrepreneurs, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) commenced its biggest show in Delhi-NCR region on Friday at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel and Residences

The awards was preceded by a fireside chat involving Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia and Surge and Governing Council Member-TiE Delhi-NCR and Sukumar Ranganathan, editor, Hindustan Times. The event also engulfed the spirit of entrepreneurship with an elevator pitch to investors from different VC funds. TiE also felicitated startups across three categories: Spirit of Manufacturing, Knights of Supply Chain and Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards. Entrepreneur India was proud to partner for the 22nd edition as TiE's Award Media Partner.

The award categories were split in such a way that it recognized entrepreneurs as well as the teams behind the entrepreneurs. The first award category was Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards which involved pitching the idea of the startup to the Jury who would then select the winner on the basis of the idea of the startup as well as the founders' picth. Lumis partnered with TiE for the award. The jury members of the award were Ashish Sharma, managing partne, InnoVen Capital; Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder, IAN and founding partner, IAN Fund; Sandip Das, independent board director, Sterlite Technologies Limited; Udai Dhawwan, founding partner, head of India, Affirma Capital; Sandeep Sinha, co-founder and managing partner, Lumis Partners.

The three winners of the award were Lynkit, Lissun and Nakad owing to their unique idea and excelllent pitching skills.

The second award category 'Spirit of Manufacturing Award' involved the SME getting recognition across four sub-categories. The winners were recognized for their great work in manufacturing. TiE partnered with Power2SME for the award. Sapt Krishi won the award for social impact; Grinntech won the award under the sub-category IT Adoption an Innovation; Tech Eagle received the award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year and ProMeat won the award under the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year category. The jury members of the Spirit of Manufacturing award category involved R Narayan, founder and CEO, Power2SME; Sudha Sarin, senior VP of marketing and communication, Power2SME; Snehashish Bhattacharjee, global founder and CEO, Denave; Debrata Majumdar, director and co-founder, Power2SME.

With the pre-screening of all online applications for each category, followed by an assessment of selected applications, the final list of the top 16 contestants was generated. The selection of the final winners was announced on the basis of their presentation in front of a team of Jury members, comprising business experts and industry veterans.

Meanwhile, the third category recognized the people working tirelessly to keep the supply chain seamlessly smooth. The jury members for the Knights of the Supply Chain award category were Ashish Dev Kapur, founder and director, Moods Hospitality Pvt Ltd; Barnik Chitran Maitra, managing partner, India Arthur D Little; Avinash Dhagat, VP-Supply Chain, MamaEarth, and Mayank Kachhwaha, VC Fundamentum. Crest partnered with TiE for the Knights of the Supply Chain award. The award winners included the likes of Chaayos, Clovia and Happy Nature.

The last award category was followed by a networking event wherein entrepreneurs and investors were seen in conversation with each other.