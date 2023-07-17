The strategic allocation of funds will empower ToolJet to accelerate innovation, fueling its mission to revolutionize software development and deliver unparalleled value to its ever-growing user base

Tooljet, the open-source low-code platform for developers, announced today that it has secured an investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund and GitHub via the M12 GitHub Fund to fuel its next stage of growth. With this infusion of resources, ToolJet is poised to bolster its talented team by attracting top-tier talent across various domains.

"We're thrilled to have Microsoft and GitHub join us on our journey. Their investment is a testament to the strength of our platform, community and our vision to democratize software development by making it more accessible to everyone," said Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, CEO, ToolJet.

Leveraging the power of open-source technology, ToolJet empowers customers to seamlessly enhance the platform's capabilities by effortlessly integrating JavaScript-based plugins, enabling endless possibilities for customization and extensibility. In an official statement, the company said that by harnessing the power of AI, it aims to enhance its platform's intelligence, enabling developers to leverage advanced algorithms and automation to streamline their development workflows further.

This strategic allocation of funds will empower ToolJet to accelerate innovation, fueling its mission to revolutionize software development and deliver unparalleled value to its ever-growing user base, the company further added.

"We believe that low-code development is a key way for businesses to accelerate their innovation and we are committed to supporting ToolJet in their mission. We were impressed by Navaneeth and the Tooljet team, and their approach to low-code enterprise app building via the engagement of the open source community," said Priyanka Mitra, Partner at M12 and co-founder of the M12 GitHub Fund.

Founded in April 2021 by Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, ToolJet's low-code framework places paramount importance on data privacy compliance, addressing the growing concerns of organizations.