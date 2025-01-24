Top Artificial Intelligence Trends in 2025: Report Among Indian executives and venture capitalists, AI agents are seen as a game-changer, with 85 per cent of VCs and 70 percent of executives confident in their potential to reshape the AI and data landscape in 2025

Amidst global economic uncertainties shaped by shifting policies, technological advances, and the green transition, organizations are bracing for a dynamic future in 2025. According to a report by Capgemini, 'Top Tech Trends of 2025: AI-powered everythingAI-driven', technologies are set to lead the charge, revolutionizing how industries operate and grow.

Indian businesses are at the forefront of this transformation, with nearly 80 per cent of surveyed organizations planning to adopt AI agents through proof-of-concepts (PoCs) or full-scale implementation. Globally, 36 per cent of organizations aim to integrate AI agents into select areas, signaling a shared momentum toward automation.

Among Indian executives and venture capitalists, AI agents are seen as a game-changer, with 85 per cent of VCs and 70 percent of executives confident in their potential to reshape the AI and data landscape in 2025.

AI and generative AI (GenAI) are also making waves in cybersecurity, with 63 per cent of Indian organizations anticipating faster threat detection through these technologies. Notably, GenAI ranks as a top cybersecurity trend for 92 per cent of executives in retail and 91 per cent in telecom. Additionally, more than 70 per cent of Indian organizations are expected to deploy AI/GenAI in cybersecurity by 2025, signaling a robust move toward fortified digital defenses.

Another key trend is the rise of AI-powered robots. Over 50 per cent of Indian organizations plan to integrate these robots into their operations, with 45 per cent exploring partial implementation. Globally, 96 per cent of VCs in the retail and telecom sectors have ranked AI-powered robots as one of the top three trends, highlighting their transformative potential in engineering and industrial applications.

The supply chain is also undergoing a revolution. Over 75 per cent of Indian companies are testing new-generation supply chain systems through PoCs, reflecting growing interest in streamlining logistics and enhancing efficiency. Globally, this trend resonates strongly across sectors, with 80 per cent of executives in energy/utilities and 78 per cent in retail identifying it as a top priority for 2025.

Additionally, industries like insurance (85 perc ent), retail (81 per cent), and government services (74 per cent) are leading the AI agent adoption curve, with banking, telecom, and manufacturing not far behind.
