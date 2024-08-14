Get All Access for $5/mo

Tork Motors On Verge Of Shutting Down? The company has not been able to fulfil demand of the product since December and has not been able to provide salaries to the employees.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Tork Motors Twitter

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric vehicle manufacturing company which has not been able to keep its facility running since December, has ran into another crisis with its dealers filing police complaint seeking settlement of their dues.

Earlier this month, the company sent a notice of termination to employees after not paying salaries to them for last seven months.

Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors' mobile phone remained unanswered when contacted by Entrepreneur India.

According to the media reports, the email from the company said, "After careful evaluation of our current organizational structure and future plans, we have determined that certain roles within the company will be dissolved."

Effective July 31, 2024, Tork has officially asked for employee termination. This decision, it said, "was not made lightly and is necessary to align our workforce with our strategic goals".

Tork Motors which was founded in 2010 manufactures electric motorcycles. The company also manufactures powertrain for its two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Priyanka Tanwer

Sr. Correspondent

With eight years of experience covering various beats for the digital and print media, now covering electric vehicles and sustainability for Entrepreneur India, keeping a nose for innovation and new technology in this futuristic sector. You can reach me at tpriyanka@entrepreneurindia.com     

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
News and Trends

AIC T-Hub Selects 20 Start-ups For Sustainability Cohort

Each start-up will be paired with seasoned experts from various fields, including industry leaders, academics, and investors who will provide personalised mentorship and strategic advice.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zo House Aims to Launch 1 Property Every Quarter

The company has recently launched a clubhouse in Bangalore's Whitefield after successful launches in Koramangala, Dubai, and San Francisco. The new outlet will operate on the model of fractional ownership

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

How to Implement Ethical AI Practices in Your Company

AI's speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping financial workflows, but how can you ensure that it adheres both to your business's ethical principles and to best data security and integrity standards?

By Francois Lacas
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams