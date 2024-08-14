The company has not been able to fulfil demand of the product since December and has not been able to provide salaries to the employees.

Tork Motors, a Pune-based electric vehicle manufacturing company which has not been able to keep its facility running since December, has ran into another crisis with its dealers filing police complaint seeking settlement of their dues.

Earlier this month, the company sent a notice of termination to employees after not paying salaries to them for last seven months.

Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO, Tork Motors' mobile phone remained unanswered when contacted by Entrepreneur India.

According to the media reports, the email from the company said, "After careful evaluation of our current organizational structure and future plans, we have determined that certain roles within the company will be dissolved."

Effective July 31, 2024, Tork has officially asked for employee termination. This decision, it said, "was not made lightly and is necessary to align our workforce with our strategic goals".

Tork Motors which was founded in 2010 manufactures electric motorcycles. The company also manufactures powertrain for its two-wheelers and three-wheelers.