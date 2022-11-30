Toyota Kirloskar Motors' Vikram Kirloskar Passes Away At 64

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vikram S Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 64.

Vikram Kirloskar Twitter handle

"We are extremely saddened to inform you of the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on November 29, 2022. At this time, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on November 30, 2022, at 1 pm," the company confirmed in a statement.

As soon as the news of Kirloskar's passing was announced, social media handles were flooded with tributes for the veteran. Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted that "Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and inconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi and the family. May he rest in eternal peace."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also paid his respects to the doyen and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar. I have many fond memories of our interactions. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

The 64-year-old Vikram was the fourth-generation member of the Kirloskar Group that started in 1888 and is credited with getting Japanese auto giant Toyota to India in the late 1990s. In the past he held the position of President at Confederation of Indian Industry and President at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. He also served the government of India Development Council for Automobiles and the National Council for Electric Mobility. His wife is Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter is Manasi Kirloskar.