Track3D Raises USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Endiya Partners to Revolutionise Construction Monitoring The fresh capital will help accelerate the adoption of Track3D's advanced AI-powered reality intelligence platform for comprehensive construction progress monitoring.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Track3D CEO and Co-founder NK Chaitanya|LinkedIn

Track3D, an AI-driven startup revolutionising construction industry intelligence, announced that it has raised USD 4.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Endiya Partners, with additional support from Shadow Ventures, Monta Vista Capital, and others.

"Track3D is a unique example of a vertical, AI-first company shaping the digital transformation of a pivotal sector. We believe the time is now for a unified, data-agnostic construction monitoring solution to realise real-time, accurate, and cost-efficient progress tracking and deviation analysis," said Sateesh Andra, Managing Director, Endiya Partners.

Track3D's platform centralises visual data from various sources, including drones, 360-degree cameras, laser scanners, and mobile devices, transforming raw data into actionable insights through its sophisticated AI tools. This technology enhances real-time tracking, accurate deviation analysis, and cost-efficient project management.

Co-founded by Chaitanya Naredla, Kiran Gutta, and Vineeth Paruchuri, the Bay Area-based startup also operates from its office in Hyderabad, India. The Hyderabad team, comprising 100 experts, focuses on advancing the company's AI analytics and 3D computer vision capabilities.

Track3D claims to boost productivity by 15%, schedule adherence by 12%, and reduce rework costs by 20%, attracting enterprise clients like Hensel Phelps and PCI, it said in a statement.

Looking ahead, Track3D plans to expand its team in India and open a new office next year.

Track3D CEO and Co-founder NK Chaitanya emphasised, "Track3D's Reality Intelligence Platform offers unparalleled detail, empowering construction teams at every stage of a project. With our advanced AI tools, we eliminate guesswork and drive efficiency."
