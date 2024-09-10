You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Transcell Biologics Gains Funding to Propel Global Expansion of Animal-Free Testing Technology

Transcell Biologics, a Hyderabad-based biotech company, has secured an undisclosed investment from Boston-based Quantiphi and IAN Group.

This funding aims to accelerate the global expansion of the company's Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART), an enterprise solution tailored for the bio and pharmaceutical sectors.

Founded in 2009 by Subhadra Dravida, Transcell Biologics is known for its innovative stem cell technology, which retains cell pluripotency while maximising yields.

With DART, the company offers animal-free testing, merging human MicroPhysiological Systems (hMPS) with AI/ML-enabled in silico platforms. This approach automates bioassay processes, generating statistically reliable reports for evaluating drug and vaccine safety and efficacy.

DART has already made a significant impact in India, where biopharmaceutical firms have integrated the solution into their high-impact programs. With this latest investment, Transcell Biologics aims to extend its reach into key markets in the USA, Europe, and Japan.

Subhadra Dravida, Founder and CEO of Transcell Biologics, said, "DART represents a significant breakthrough in revolutionising drug and vaccine testing. This innovative approach offers a decentralised strategy without additional infrastructure requirements at end users' premises, enhancing the operating efficiency and accessibility of such validated testing procedures from their workstations."

Supersquad Raises INR 2.1 Cr to Revolutionise Creator-Led Travel Experiences

Creator monetization startup Supersquad has secured INR 2.1 crore in a funding round led by WLDD, with participation from angel investors including Nitin Rajput and Jivraj Singh Sachar.

The fresh capital will be utilised to enhance Supersquad's technology platform and expand its team, furthering its mission to revolutionise how creators connect with audiences through unique travel experiences.

Co-founded in 2024 by Akash Kadyan and Anushrut Khare, Supersquad offers creators a new revenue stream by facilitating community-led travel experiences. Creators choose a destination, set a price for their trip, and Supersquad handles the logistics, including a booking page and certified tour operators who ensure seamless execution.

"Travellers (especially the younger ones) are reluctant to buy generic tour packages from OTAs who are approaching the modern travel market with a 'one size fits all' mindset. We're building Supersquad because Gen Z and Millennial travellers trust content creators for discovering new travel experiences, and this behaviour will move billions of dollars from OTAs to the hands of creators. Supersquad wants to lead this disruption," said Akash Kadyan, CEO and Co-founder of Supersquad.

Looking ahead, the company plans to onboard more creators, form strategic partnerships with travel providers, and continuously innovate its platform to stay at the cutting edge of the creator economy.