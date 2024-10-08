The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued a show cause notice to Ola electric to which the company needs to respond within 15 days.

Two months after Ola electric made its debut at the Dalal Street, it finds itself surrounded in a controversy regarding piled-up complaints against its electric two-wheeler followed by a significant dip in share price.

The entire episode of 'Ola crisis' reached its tipping point when comedian Kunal Kamra posted an opinion on micro-blogging site X about company's customers in a fix over the product, with a picture showing a large number of dust-clad Ola scooters lined up at a service centre of the company.

This incident started a chain of conversation which later led to a spat between Ola Co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Kamra.

Replying to a post, Aggarwal wrote, "Since you care so much, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon."

Kamra again wrote, "Instead can you give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their OLA EV & who's purchased it in the last 4 months? I don't need your money people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability. Show your customers that you truly care?"

To which Bhavish said, "We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don't try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism."

Meanwhile the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) stepped in to probe the issues related to Ola Electric's service and operations.

The company said the notice "wouldn't impact its financial, operational, or other business activities."

Recently, the company is reeling under growing scrutiny over various operational aspects, including customer service and product reliability.

Earlier, an angry customer of Ola electric set its showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi citing that his troublesome scooter was not fixed after repeated complaints.

This incident followed the one happened in Indore when a fire broke out at one of the Ola Electric showrooms. According to reports, it was an electric short circuit.