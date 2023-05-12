Truecaller Reports Exponential Growth In Multiple Markets Outside India

While all regions are contributing to Truecaller's strong growth, the strongest growth is claimed to be coming from SouthEast Asia, South America and Africa

By Teena Jose

Truecaller, a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached another significant milestone on May 10, when the number of monthly active users outside India reached over 100 million. While all regions are contributing to Truecaller's strong growth, the strongest growth is coming from SouthEast Asia, South America and Africa.

"Reaching 100 million monthly active users in regions outside of India is an exciting milestone for us. We have for a long time seen the relative growth being higher in regions like South East Asia, South America and Africa. The growth has accelerated from the second half of Q1 and has mainly been achieved through improved organic growth and very efficient performance marketing spends." said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder.

Truecaller reported an average of monthly active users for RoW of 95.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 and at the end of the quarter, the number of monthly active users was 97.2 million. Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with the interim reporting, according to a statement by the company.

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers.
