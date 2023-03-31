Trustt Brings Out First-Major GPT Product Suite For the Banking Industry

By Paromita Gupta

Trustt

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Wednesday, Trustt, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, announced the launch of Trustt GPT, a major suite of banking products. The offering is based on GPT or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a leading AI technology.

"Our GPT Suite will prove to be a game-changer, given that it offers a more natural and intuitive way for customers to interact with their banks. The core of the banking industry lies in how comfortable a customer is in communicating with you. Technology should provide financial inclusion, so that underserved sections of the society continue to have full access to banking products, without requiring literacy or English knowledge; Trustt's GPT technology is the future of banking, and we are proud to be the first company to bring this major advance to the BFSI industry. By offering personalized and efficient services that are tailored to each customer's needs, we are helping banks to stay ahead of the curve and attract new customers in underserved areas," said Gautam Bandyopadhyay, CEO of Trustt.

Trustt GPT will comprise of three products, namely Conversational Product Inquiry, Conversational Customer Support, and Conversational Origination Workflow.

The CPI will let customers talk to the bank's web app/mobile app in their native languages about their banking needs pertaining to loan, insurance, or saving's accounts. CCS offers customer service in a more human-like and personalized manner, generating responses on the available bank FAQs and customer interaction history. While, COW will streamline any origination process, reducing customer acquisition time.

The Trustt GPT Suite is designed in a way to help banks and financial institutions provide more personalized and efficient services to its customers. The startup will work towards growing this vertical by increasing offerings aligned with customer requirements and industry demands.
