TVS Capital Funds Appoints Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TVS Capital Funds on Friday announced the joining of Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner. TVS Capital has raised INR3000 crores across three funds and made 30 investments. TVS Capital Funds backs technology-driven businesses in financial services and enterprise (B2B) services. The current fund-3 portfolio includes unicorns like Digit Insurance, Five Star Business Finance, and Yubi (CredAvenue).

Company

"Anuradha's joining cannot be at a better time, when we are doubling down on tech-driven business in two key sectors: Digital Financial Services and Digital Commerce and Enterprise Services. In these two sectors, we have earned our right to win by consistently building our capability capital, a large ecosystem of advisors with deep domain expertise, to support founders in building great businesses," said Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds.

"I strongly believe innovation and entrepreneurship can change the lives of millions of individuals and can create massive socio-economic shifts that can benefit a growing economy like India. I see a strong alignment to these core values embedded in TVS Capital's mission and I am delighted to be part of its strong focused team in its journey of supporting tech aligned businesses in financial and B2B services," said Anuradha Ramachandran, managing partner, TVS Capital Funds

TVS Capital Funds has been strengthening its leadership with the addition of Praveen Sridharan, as partner – investments as well as appointed LN. Guru Moorthy as the chief financial officer and partner.

Anuradha has more than 22 years of relevant experience across venture capital, investment banking and financial journalism. She has led several successful venture investments in the fintech space, as well as other tech categories. TVS Capital Funds is one of the largest domestic capital PE Funds, with an AUM of approximately INR2000 crores. Its third fund, backs top quality next-gen entrepreneurs piloting technology driven businesses in financial services and B2B/Enterprise services. TVS Capital plans to raise its next Venture Growth Fund in 2023.