Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company is investing USD 260 Million (£200 million) in the iconic British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles.

The funds raised by the Solihull-based Norton will be used for new product development, facilities, R&D, and improved engineering. Norton will also be launching six new models in three years and is expected to prepare the brand for global expansion with plans for India, the US, Germany, France, and Italy.

Norton's senior leaders Sudarshan Venu, Robert Hentschel, and Richard Arnold shared their plans as a brand at the recently concluded Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Venu, managing director, of TVS Motor Company, said, "Our vision, commitment and investment in the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world."

"With TVS Motor's backing and global capabilities, Norton is being reinvigorated as a global brand, led by a strong and dynamic team. The new Norton motorcycles will follow the company's philosophy of "Design, Dynamism, and Detail", Venu added.

Venu also shared about the expansion of Norton Motorcycle's senior leadership team such as the appointment of Richard Arnold as Norton Executive Director, and Dr Robert Hentschel as its Executive Director and CEO. Arnold has also served as the CEO of the Manchester United Football Club.

Hentschel said that the investment in R&D and leadership has enabled Norton to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world-class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story. "Our focus on design, drivability, and details will maximize the exciting opportunity for Norton as well as for those new customers who choose one of our motorcycles."

Richard Arnold said, "Norton's heritage is vast, and plays a key part in our development as a global brand. It's important for us to prioritize our customers, both in the present and the future. Not only with new bikes but also with every touchpoint of the Norton experience. The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and love to own them. I am looking forward to expanding their availability to local dealers in new territories and connecting with bikers to share the Norton journey."