Twitter Asks Some Of The Fired Employees To Return: Report

Twitter, after laying off roughly half of the company on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return. As per reports citing two sources familiar with the matter said that some of the employees that are asked to return were laid off by mistake while the others were let go before the management realized how their work and experience may help build features that Musk has envisioned.

Twitter cut close to 3,700 people this week via email as a way to trim costs following Musk's acquisition. Many employees learned they lost their job after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suddenly suspended. The requests for employees to return demonstrate how rushed and chaotic the process was.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Over the weekend, the micro-blogging platform rolled out a new Twitter Blue subscription plan, offering a verification check mark for any user who pays $8 a month. As per reports, the company also said it will soon be launching other features, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches.