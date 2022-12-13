Twitter Launches New Three-Colour Verification

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter has launched a brand new updated version of its verification program that brings a new set of features in the microblogging platform. The different coloured verified accounts are termed as 'Twitter-applied profile labels'.

As per reports, earlier on November 26, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that, "Sorry for the delay. We are tentatively launching verifications on Friday next week."

He had further added that, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."

According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff.

As per recent reports, Twitter has said that it applies visual identity signals like labels and badges on account profiles to provide more context about, and help distinguish different types of accounts. According to Twitter, reportedly, some of these labels can be triggered by user action whereas some are applied by Twitter.

For deeper understanding, if you see a blue checkmark next to an account, it means two things; either the account was verified under Twitter's previous verification criteria or the account has an active subscription to Twitter's new Twitter blue subscription product. Similarly, if you see a gold checkmark next to an account, that illustrates an official business account through Twitter blue for business. Also, if you see 'Official' underneath any of the account names, then it means that it has been applied to government accounts, certain political organisations that include political parties, commercial companies including business partners, major brands, major outlets and publishers and some other public figures.

As per the report, by opting for the premium subscription, the users will get their hands on plenty of features including priority in searches, mentions, replies and so on.