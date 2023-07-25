The acquisition is part of InVentry's global expansion plan and will support their international growth strategy across both Singapore and India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InVentry, a UK based player in innovative technology solutions, announced that it has acquired Singapore based Hipla Technologies, a smart workplace management solutions provider. The acquisition is part of InVentry's global expansion plan and will support their international growth strategy across both Singapore and India.

The acquisition will enhance InVentry's product portfolio, helping to strengthen the company as a leading provider of smart workplace solutions, while also benefiting their existing customer base of over 10,000 organisations across education and business sectors, who will now have access to Hipla Technologies' innovative solutions, said the company in an official release.

"The acquisition helps to strategically position Hipla Technologies for accelerated growth by giving it access to global markets and a larger product portfolio. Also, this acquisition is a significant milestone for both companies, strengthening their position in the dynamic worktech sector. Hipla Technologies' expertise in smart office solutions, combined with InVentry's global reach and extensive product offering, creates a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and transform the way businesses work around the world," said Sandeep Kaul, CEO, Hipla Technologies.

Hipla operates in the B2B and SaaS space across high-tech, energy tech, real estate, construction, and environmental sectors. As per the company, some of their customers include Prestige, People Strong, Whiteland, Sattva and ATS as well as various other leading brands.

"The acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy and positions us as a leader in the smart workplace industry. We believe Hipla Technologies' expertise, combined with InVentry's global reach and diverse product offering, will drive innovation and enable us to deliver unparalleled workplace solutions to businesses around the world," said Phil Lawson, director, InVentry.

InVentry is an English brand and a majority stakeholder in Hipla Technologies that offers innovative products and trusted solutions.