Ulipsu Raises $1.5 Million In Second Round Funding

Ulipsu, a multi-potential OTT like learning platform from Kidvento Education and Research Private Limited, has raised $1.5 million funding from angel investors of Middle East and the UK. This round of investment comes as an addition to the initial $1 million pre-Series A funding round received in October 2021. With this, the pre-Series A round of fundraising has amounted to a total of $2.5 million. The fund raised will be utilized to improve the overall product service, boost consumer engagement through strengthening technology stack, gamification and analytics for real-time user data evaluation, scale operations and increase sales via new consumer acquisition initiatives.

"Education as a market has been a hotbed of experimentation, and the Indian consumers are leading the market in style with their mature understanding of the product differentiation and value available to them. In that sense, we are at the right place at the right time. Our investors clearly understand this and strongly believe in the possibility of what Ulipsu could be. In 2 years, we will be the world's largest curated platform for skill learning for young minds," said Sumanth Prabhu, co-founder and CEO of Ulipsu.

With the brand positioning of 'Learn what you wish to', Ulipsu is committed to the idea of democratizing learning, which lets young ones truly explore and learn at their own pace and space. Ulipsu is ever-growing, with new courses uploaded every week that are accessible through a single subscription. It plans to have over 300 courses spanning more than 15 skills by March 2023 and aims to secure over 300,000 paid subscribers by the middle of 2023, claimed by the platform in a statement.

Screens have become an undeniable part of children, and, therefore, Ulipsu is on a mission to create a healthy relationship by transforming passive screen time into active screen time with age-appropriate, engaging learning content.